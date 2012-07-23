Google Has Completely Sold Out Of The 16 GB Nexus 7 Tablet

Photo: play.google.com

It looks like Google totally misread demand for its new Nexus 7 tablet.Google has sold out of the larger version of its new tablet. Customers visiting its online store in the U.S. and the U.K. will see a message saying the device is “coming soon.”



The Guardian reports hearing from sources close to Google that the company “seriously underestimated” demand for the 16 GB device, thinking that customers would prefer to go with the smaller 8 GB model and take advantage of cloud storage options.

Instead, customers realised that the storage on the new tablet can’t be updated, so more people flocked to the larger 16 GB model.

The 16 GB Nexus 7 tablet is also sold out from Google’s retail partners, including Sam’s Club, Kmart and Game Stop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.