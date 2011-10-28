Google Has Made More Than 50 Acquisitions This Year -- Here Are The Ones We Know About

Photo: Dylan Love

Google is on a buying spree.In its 10-Q filing yesterday, Google revealed that it has spent more than $1.4 billion to make 57 acquisitions and “purchases of intangible assets” in the first nine months of this year.



That’s an average of more than six acquisitions per month, or more than one every week.

And that doesn’t even include the proposed buys of Motorola ($12.5 billion) and AdMeld ($400 million), which are still waiting for government approval.

Of those 57 acquisitions, only ITA, Zagat, and Daily Deals were big enough to warrant mention by name. The remaining 54 are “not material” so Google doesn’t have to disclose them in its financial statements.

But the little companies often explain what happened.

So we were able to compile this list of Google acquisitions in 2011 so far.

