Here's Google's Long Awaited Facebook-Clone: Google+

Photo: Google

Google just rolled out a new social networking service called Google+.It will be another attempt to crack the space that Facebook totally owns.



Here’s how Bloomberg (via a terminal) describes Google+:

The service, called Google+, has a similar appearance as Facebook, with streaming updates of photos, messages, comments and other content from selected groups of friends, said Bradley Horowitz, vice president, product management. It will integrate Google’s maps and images.

… With Google+, users easily share information based on the circle of friends they think would most like to see a photo or read a message. Once users sign up, they have a profile page with security settings that let them share or hide personal information, such as education or job descriptions.

Other Google+ features include Sparks, which gathers videos and articles on topics of interests or hobbies, and Hangouts, which lets friends join video chat with multiple people at once. There is also a mobile version of Google+ for handsets running the Android software, and the company is developing a version for Apple Inc.’s iPhone. The mobile version enables text-message chats with multiple users and, with an opt-in, photos and videos are automatically stored in an online album for later access.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Google’s exec Vic Gundotra says:

“We believe online sharing is broken. And even awkward … We think connecting with other people is a basic human need. We do it all the time in real life, but our online tools are rigid. They force us into buckets — or into being completely public … Real life sharing is nuanced and rich. It has been hard to get that into software,” is the last thing he says before diving into a demo of Google+.”

It’s going to start off as a private service and then expand to the rest of the world.

Google has fallen on its face repeatedly as it tries to build social networks. Google+ might have a better design than the rest, but we haven’t read a compelling reason to use “+” over Facebook or Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.