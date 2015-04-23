Google has added Gallipoli to Street View

Over the past month the search interest for Gallipoli in Australia has doubled, Google has revealed.

Visiting Gallipoli is a rite of passage for many young Aussies and Kiwis as they remember the sacrifices ancestors made during World War One.

Ahead of ANZAC Day this weekend, Google Australia has added a number of Gallipoli’s historic sites to Street View.

The Street View Trekker was taken to Turkey for the first time, so you can now explore Lone Pine Cemetery and Memorial, Chunuk Bair, ANZAC Ceremonial Area and a number of other historic sites.

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.