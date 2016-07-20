Google has a new art app that's going to revolutionise your museum trips

Photo: Michael Bowles/ Getty Images for the Art Fund.

Google has a new app which will change the museum experience forever.

Released today, the Google Arts & Culture app incorporates a tool called The Art Recognizer. Essentially it’s Shazam, but for art.

Just pull up the app, point your phone’s camera to a painting on display and find all the information you want to know about the artwork.

It’s currently available in London’s Dulwich Picture Gallery, Sydney’s Art Gallery of New South Wales and the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. But there are more on the way.

This is just one feature among a bunch of cool new tools the app has on offer.

The app allows users to discover works and artefacts from more than 1000 museums across 70 countries.

This means you can search for anything, from cats in art since 200 BCE to the color red in Abstract Expressionism, and everything in between.

And if you have a virtual reality viewer you’ll also be able to take a virtual tour art installations from across the world. For example, you could tour the street art scene in Rome or even travel 2,500 years back in time and look around the ancient Greek temple of Zeus.

The app is available to download on iOS and Android now.

