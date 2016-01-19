Google has a mini Street View car which has just finished exploring the world's biggest model railway

Miniatur Wunderland is the world’s largest model railway exhibit.

You’ll find it in Hamburg, Germany. It currently consists of some 15,400m of track and takes up 1300 square metres.

Lovers of mini things will find 930 trains made up of over 14,450 carriages, 335,000 lights, 228,000 trees and 215,000 human figurines.

They’ll also now find it on Google Maps, and can explore parts of it on Google Street View, thanks to an exhausting project in partnership with interactive map specialists Ubilabs.

Here’s how it works, starting with the development of this miniature Google Street car:

Click here and you’ll find several regions to explore:

(Note: These are all interactive embeds, so you don’t have to leave the page to play with them.)

Let’s check out Bavaria’s “rowdy Oktoberfest:

Although things were definitely rowdier at DJ Bobo’s rave in Switzerland, where you might spot a cow or a flying carpet:

There’s even a bit of NSFW going on:

The views from the mini castle will make you draw tiny breaths:

Vegas!

Yes, there’s some scenes from the US at Miniatur Wunderland, including the Grand Canyon.

The Las Vegas scene uses 60,000 LEDs.

But it’s not just scene snaps. You can actually get behind the wheel of Google smallest Street View car.

There’s are mini streets you can really drive down:

(Miniatur Wunderland has some 1.6km of actual road.)

Or take a delightful train ride though the alps, past Neuschwanstein Castle and the fully operational airport:

It’s enchanting, actually. You can quite easily burn a couple of hours here.

The creators of Miniatur Wunderland, twins Gerrit and Frederik Braun, expect to finish it by 2020, adding at least a further 1000 square metres.

Hopefully, Google and Ubilabs will keep up.

