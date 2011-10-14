Google+ Has 40 Million "Users"

Google+, Google’s Facebook-wannabe, has 40 million “users,” the company announced today.



Note that Google did not say “active users” – so this number is almost meaningless.

As BI editor-in-chief Henry just shouted from his desk: “Note that I’m a ‘user’ and have never used the thing.”

Still, it’s impressive even if 40 million people have simply looked at Google+ once and moved on. Hot check-in startup Foursquare wouldn’t be able to say that, for example.

Also, some people are very pleased with the amount of activity they’re seeing on Google+. SAI editor Jay Yarow would like you to know that he gets a lot more “engagement” out of the service than he does Twitter.

(By the way, you can follow Jay on Google+ here. I’m there, too.)

