Google Hangouts Is About To Look A Lot More Like Facebook

Google is working on an update for its Google Hangouts chat app that borrows a big feature from Facebook’s mobile app, according to the latest from leaker Florian Kiersch (via Android Police).

The update would bring a redesigned interface that displays your contacts’ photo in a small circle, which looks very similar to the Chat Heads feature in Facebook’s mobile app.

Kiersch, who has been the source behind numerous Google software-related leaks, says the new design is being called “UltraViolet” internally.

As shown in the screenshot, Google keeps track of your current conversations by displaying your contact’s profile photo as a floating icon. Kiersch doesn’t mention whether or not you can drag and drop these circles around your screen like you can with Facebook’s Chat Heads.

The test build Kiersch played with is an extension for Google’s desktop Chrome browser, but it seems likely that we’ll see it on mobile too.

And here’s the welcome screen you’ll see the first time you open Hangouts after the update:

Kiersch claims multiple design changes will be coming to Hangouts, but this floating Chat Heads-like feature is the only change visible in his screenshots. The update is said to be in its early stages of development, so don’t expect to see your friends’ faces hovering through Google Hangouts anytime soon.

