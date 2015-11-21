Google just made it easier to video chat with people

YouTube President Obama’s fireside chat on Google Hangouts from 2014.

Google just eliminated one of the biggest barriers to its video chat offering, “Google Hangouts.”

Now, you no longer need a Google account to use Hangouts, according to a Google blog post. As long as you have an invitation from someone, you’ll be able to access any Hangouts meetings you want — no need to fill out forms.

And Google says there are still plenty of security measures in place to match your company’s needs: you can always accept or deny a person’s entry into Hangouts, and you can also lock your meetings to only people within your group, as well as mute or eject participants.

You can read more about Hangouts here.

