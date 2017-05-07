12 fun tricks hidden inside Google Hangouts

Google’s Gmail chat service — formerly known as Gchat — has long been a favourite among users.

Even though Google renamed it as part of its Hangouts service, the messaging platform’s famed Easter Eggs haven’t gone away.

For the uninitiated, an Easter Egg is a fun little trick that’s hidden inside a platform or service. Easter Eggs aren’t usually a feature of the app, but an intentional little quirk intended to be a fun little bonus.

Google is famous for its Easter Eggs, and those hidden in Hangouts do not disappoint. Here are some of the cute, clever tricks Google hid inside.

Get the latest Google stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.