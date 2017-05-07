12 fun tricks hidden inside Google Hangouts

Google’s Gmail chat service — formerly known as Gchat — has long been a favourite among users.
Even though Google renamed it as part of its Hangouts service, the messaging platform’s famed Easter Eggs haven’t gone away.
For the uninitiated, an Easter Egg is a fun little trick that’s hidden inside a platform or service. Easter Eggs aren’t usually a feature of the app, but an intentional little quirk intended to be a fun little bonus.
Google is famous for its Easter Eggs, and those hidden in Hangouts do not disappoint. Here are some of the cute, clever tricks Google hid inside.
Hatching chicks and hopping bunnies appear when you wish someone a 'Happy Easter' or type in 'Easter bunny.'
Love ponies? Type '/ponystream' and a herd of My Little Ponies will gallop across your chat. For just one pony, type '/ponies.'
The ponies will keep galloping until you manually turn them off. Type '/ponystream' again and they will leave.
If you want something a little less sweet, type '/pitchforks.' That will send an angry mob of townspeople across your screen.
According to the Huffington Post, users were mistaking the house emoji for a dinosaur. So Google made them their own '/shydino' command.
