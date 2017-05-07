12 fun tricks hidden inside Google Hangouts

Avery Hartmans
Google Hangouts Easter EggsGoogle

Google’s Gmail chat service — formerly known as Gchat — has long been a favourite among users. 

Even though Google renamed it as part of its Hangouts service, the messaging platform’s famed Easter Eggs haven’t gone away.

For the uninitiated, an Easter Egg is a fun little trick that’s hidden inside a platform or service. Easter Eggs aren’t usually a feature of the app, but an intentional little quirk intended to be a fun little bonus. 

Google is famous for its Easter Eggs, and those hidden in Hangouts do not disappoint. Here are some of the cute, clever tricks Google hid inside. 

Hatching chicks and hopping bunnies appear when you wish someone a 'Happy Easter' or type in 'Easter bunny.'

Google

Love ponies? Type '/ponystream' and a herd of My Little Ponies will gallop across your chat. For just one pony, type '/ponies.'

The ponies will keep galloping until you manually turn them off. Type '/ponystream' again and they will leave.


If you want something a little less sweet, type '/pitchforks.' That will send an angry mob of townspeople across your screen.

Google

The command '/shydino' will send a tiny dinosaur running across your screen to hide behind a house.

According to the Huffington Post, users were mistaking the house emoji for a dinosaur. So Google made them their own '/shydino' command.


Wishing friends a happy birthday triggers a festive birthday cake animation.


Here's one to break out on January 1: Try typing 'Happy New Year!'

Google

If you're excited about something, type 'woot!!' (and make sure you have two exclamation points).


Same goes for 'LMAO.'


Entering 'lolololol' triggers the same two little animated friends laughing.

Typing '/bikeshed' turns your and your friend's windows a random colour.

Google

In the mood to celebrate? 'Woohoo!!' brings up a cute emoji to cheer along with you.


And sending 'xoxoxoxo' triggers some virtual hugs and kisses.

Google

