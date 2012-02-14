How To Use Google's Crazy 10-Way Video Chat Feature

One of Google+’s most celebrated features is its incredible video chat, which supports 10 people at the same time and changes based on who’s talking.



Starting a hangout is actually pretty easy. Here’s how to do it.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

See Also:

• How To Disable Google’s Annoying New Search Results In 20 Seconds



• Four Great Tips For Editing Photos On Your iPhone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.