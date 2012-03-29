Now Google+ Hangouts Are More Fun (And Kind Of Awkward)

Photo: Screenshot

The best feature of the increasingly unpopular Google+ network is the multi-person video chat room called Google+ Hangouts.Google announced today it is releasing its API out of preview so developers can have more fun with Hangouts, making the them capable of running social apps.



Some of these starter apps include Aces Hangout, where you can play poker with your friends.

Other developers, such as the ones from Bravo TV, have integrated the API into a Clubhouse Challenge where pop culture fans can take trivia quizzes together.

But the most silly app is definitely Scoot & Doodle, which is sort of a Draw Something for Google Hangout.

Not only can you sketch funny photos, but you can also gather 10 of your dearest friends to watch YouTube videos, enable screen sharing, share Google Docs, or just plain chat via video or chat box.

With these new apps, Google is definitely trying to make hanging out more fun for long distance friends. The updates are beginning to gradually roll out, so be on the lookout for these features soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.