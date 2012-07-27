Here's How You Search Google By Writing On Your Smartphone

Google quietly rolled out a search-by-handwriting feature this afternoon.



It’s extremely easy to set up.

Head to: google.com/preferences from your tablet or smartphone.

Once there, you will see the “Handwrite” section. Select “enable” and remember to save.

You can then search for whatever you want by writing with your finger or stylus.

