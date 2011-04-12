Google Halts Street View Service In Germany

After nearly a year of combating litigation over privacy concerns, tech-giant Google has announced that it will no longer offer its Street View service in Germany.



Launched in the country last summer, Street View allowed users to see recent panoramic photos of German roads, homes, and businesses as part of its Google Maps and Google Earth programs.

However, the service soon caused an outcry from German citizens who saw the photos as intrusive and potentially unlawful.

Although a recent court decision ruled street photography legal, Google ultimately yielded to the will of the concerned citizens.

While the company says it will not take down any current photos, pictures of Germany will not be updated in the future.

“Business priority is to use our Google cars to collect data such as street names and road signs to improve our basic maps for our users in a similar way that other mapping companies do,” the company said in a statement.

Source: Time

