Make Your Photos Terrifying With Google's New Halloween Filter

With Halloween nearly upon us, Google+ Photos just released a neat “Halloweenify” feature that lets you transform your smiling face into a horrifying, ghoulish grimace.
Like this:
To try it yourself, go to photos.google.com. You’ll see an option to try either a fun or a spooky effect.
The fun effect adds virtual face paint, turning you into a pumpkin, kitten, or puppy:
It’s actually kind of addicting:
