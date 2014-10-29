Make Your Photos Terrifying With Google's New Halloween Filter

Jillian D'Onfro

With Halloween nearly upon us, Google+ Photos just released a neat “Halloweenify” feature that lets you transform your smiling face into a horrifying, ghoulish grimace.

Like this:

GoogleHalloween2 HALLOWEENGoogle

To try it yourself, go to photos.google.com. You’ll see an option to try either a fun or a spooky effect.

The fun effect adds virtual face paint, turning you into a pumpkin, kitten, or puppy:

GoogleHalloween2 HALLOWEEN(1)Google

It’s actually kind of addicting:

BI Portraits Med 0704 HALLOWEENGoogle
GoogleHalloween HALLOWEENGoogle

