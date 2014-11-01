Google's Halloween Bash Was The Most Outrageous Office Party Ever

With more than 30,000 employees working at its Mountain View headquarters, Google’s company parties are massive affairs.

Costumes, candy, and other sweets make Halloween the perfect time for an over-the-top event at the Googleplex.

This year, Google threw a Halloween party with an “Alice in Wonderland” theme, and no detail was spared.

A huge grassy lawn outside the Googleplex was decorated to look like Wonderland, complete with all of the wacky characters Alice meets during her adventure.

Even Alice herself made an appearance.

There were plenty of fun, Alice-themed activities, like flamingo croquet.

And sumo wrestling.

You didn’t have to be a kid to go in the bounce house.

Though if you were looking for something a little slower-paced, you could try your hand at a game of chess.

Or take a break at a tea party.

They even brought in some white rabbits to play with.

In keeping with the theme, the party had cupcakes and cookies with “Eat Me” tags.

They also made cake pops that were decorated to look like mushrooms.

And for drinks, they created this concoction of blue curacao, lemonade, and vodka.





















