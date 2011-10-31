Google Made Today's Doodle by Carving Six 1,000 Pound Pumpkins

Google’s Halloween doodle is live on its homepage right now. Instead of opting for the spooky and scary, Google’s employees arranged a stop-motion video in which they carve the company logo into 6 monstrous pumpkins weighing upwards of 1,000 pounds each. Watch the doodle below as well as the accompanying behind-the-scenes video.



The doodle in action:

Behind the scenes:

