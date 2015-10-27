Google has granted the wish of a 97-year-old woman who dreamed of being an engineer

Google/ Preston Gannaway Google Photos Product Manager Dave Lieb blows Olive Horrell’s mind with a demo of Google Photos

“Last Friday was probably the best day I’ve ever had at Google. Like ever,” Roya Soleimani, a Google public relations rep, told us.

That’s because Soleimani spent the day giving 97-year-old Olive Horrell a tour of Google. The visit was an answer to Horrell’s wish, granted by an organisation called Senior Wish of a Lifetime.

Olive grew up without electricity or indoor plumbing. When she was a girl, she dreamed of being an engineer but her father, who was also an engineer, discouraged her. “He said they’d never hire a woman,” Horrell says.

She’s still been a lifelong lover of technology so when she got the chance to have a wish, she choose to see Google. “To me, it’s the epitome of all the wonderful tech stuff that comes out.”

The folks at Google were delighted to show her around.

She met the Google Doodle team, got a tour of campus, a ride in a self-driving car, and watch product demos from the Translate, Cardboard, Photos, and Liftware Teams.

For instance, Horrell met with Google Doodle Artist Mark Holmes and tried out the digital paintbrush used by the team.

She got her mind blown when seeing a demo of Google Photos with Google Photos Product Manager Dave Lieb.

And she was even more blown-away by her drive in the self-driving car which took her around campus tour and to the free-food lunch at Google Cafe.

Here’s the full video of Horrell enjoying her visit to Google.





