Google (GOOG) To Run AdWords Ads On Mobile Site

Google will soon start running AdWords ads on its mobile search site, Search Engine Watch reports. Google says the ads will run free for its regular clients through Nov. 18. According to a FAQ, they will only show ads for sites that can be “suitably adapted” for mobile browsers — which excludes sites heavy on Flash or Java. Advertisers can also opt out of the service if they want to keep their ads exclusively on computer browsers.



The mobile search ad market is projected to take off: Revenue from U.S. mobile search advertising will soar from $33.2 million this year to $1.4 billion in 2012, at a compound annual growth rate of 112%, says Princeton, N.J.-based research firm The Kelsey Group. Google dominates the Web search market ad and is acting fast to take control of the mobile search ad market — a crucial move if it expands as predicted.

