Google (GOOG) Now Top Pick at Citi, Expedia (EXPE) Dumped

Google (GOOG) stock is where it started 365 days ago, but Citi is undeterred. The firm has added Google to its Top Picks Live List, while removing a faltering Expedia (EXPE). Both stock remains BUYs.
GOOG:
- Citi’s channel checks indicate GOOG will meet its Q2 estimates.
- Citi sees a compelling risk/reward case at current levels.
- $630 target
EXPE:
- Citi has lost some confidence in EXPE because of the lack of an aggressive buyback plan and weakening European macro trends.
- Target slashed from $37 to $31.
