Google (GOOG) Losing Wireless Guru Chris Sacca

Chris Sacca, the outspoken Google exec who led the effort to lobby the FCC for “open” access rules in its upcoming wireless spectrum auction, and — arguably — got Verizon Wireless to bend over and open its network to outside devices, is leaving the company to become an angel investor, VentureBeat reports. From VentureBeat:

He has forged relationships with Ev Williams, of Obvious (owner of messaging company Twitter) and Paul Graham (head of incubator company Y Combinator), though he hasn’t made any formal arrangements for co-investing. He’ll invest from a small fund for seed investing, though he’s still mulling options on partnerships with other angel investors down the road. He has invested in companies such as Twitter and Photobucket, and has advised several others, including Auctomatic, a YCombinator company.

Next up: We’ll get to see how serious Google is about becoming a wireless operator. The auction is slated to start in late January, and could last for months. Will the search giant bid to win?

