Google Flushing Cash Down The Toilet (GOOG)

Jay Yarow

Quarter after quarter, we watched in confusion as Google’s capital expenditures soared. We couldn’t figure out where the money was going.  Now we know: The bathroom.

FT: At Google’s Mountain View headquarters in California, the lavatories also reflect the corporate values. Earlier this year, the company installed high-tech digital toilets made by the Japanese company Toto. Features include massage, deodorising, an adjustable seat and air drying, all controlled by a loo-side keypad. Apparently the only fly in the ointment for this restroom 2.0 is that the direction of the cleansing water spray (which is naturally gender-specific) has caused considerable confusion.

