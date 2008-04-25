Google (GOOG) Buying Digg (Again)

Google (GOOG) is in talks to buy Digg, Kara Swisher says. This assertion has been made with varying degrees of conviction around the Valley for the past few months, including by Kara and TechCrunch.



The topic has also triggered an odd-couple Valley reporting boxing match: For example, Kara lambasted TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington for saying that Microsft and Google were in a “bidding war,” and that Google would win for “$225 million.”

We await Digg’s usual denial.

