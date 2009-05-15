Google Goes Down, For Some

Update: Google Blames Outage On Asian Traffic Jam



Earlier: People keep saying Google (GOOG) and all its many Web services are down. They are working for us, but a quick Twitter search confirms others are having problems.

If the entire Internet seems slow today, this could be one reason. Many, many sites use Google services such as analytics and ad-serving.

Google says: “We’re aware some users are having trouble accessing some Google services. We’re looking into it, and we’ll update everyone soon.”

Update: ZDNet says it’s an AT&T routing issue and that “Anything that touches AT&T is down.”

See the stream of Twitter complaints here:

