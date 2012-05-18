Google Goes Back to What It Does Well: Finding Things

Surprise! Google has completely transformed the way search works again. But this time, it’s a kind of search that would have made the old Google proud. Today, starting with U.S., English-language users, Google unveils the Knowledge Graph. Search now looks at the words of your query and identifies the things in it. You’re not just searching the Web anymore. You’re searching the world.



