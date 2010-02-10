Google Wants To Kill Foursquare, Too!

Google’s lame Twitter/Facebook rival, Google Buzz, also includes a feature aimed at disrupting mobile “check-in” apps like Foursquare, Gowalla, Loopt, and others.



The irony: Google bought, owned, neglected, and shut down the predecessor to Foursquare, called Dodgeball. Now that “checking in” is en vogue, Google is bringing the feature back.

More in Nicholas Carlson’s live coverage — click here.

Don’t know what Foursquare is? Click here for a demo.

