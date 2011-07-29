Google Wants You To Stage "Interventions" For Your Uncool Friends Using Hotmail Or AOL

Google posted a funny new video advertisement, asking Gmail fans to poach all their friends from other email services.



It’s as easy as visiting emailintervention.com, logging in, and picking out your friends who don’t yet use Gmail. Google will then send your friends a stylish invite to join its insanely popular email service.

The video itself presents Dr. Richard Muscat, an “Intervention Specialist,” who gives a brief classroom presentation on switching to Gmail. He analogizes your Hotmail-using friends to an outmoded and obsolete floppy disk. Ouch.

Check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.