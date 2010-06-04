Google To Change Gmail, Add "Normal Email" Option Instead Of Just "Conversations"

Gmail users celebrate.

Google is planning to offer a standard email option in Gmail in the next few months, two executives at the company say.Currently, Gmail presents email in a “Conversations” format, in which replies and follow-on emails with the same subject line are grouped together.



Many Gmail users love “Conversations” and believe it is a much better way to manage email. Some Gmail users, however, loathe the “Conversations” format–complaining that is confusing and causes them to miss important messages. Some of these users have been begging the company for years to offer a standard email option for Gmail.

Google recently handed control over Gmail to a VP named Vic Gundotra. Vic regards Google’s prior attitude toward issue as “tone deafness” and plans to offer another option soon, sources say.

See Also: WOW: Check Out Google’s Amazing New Approach To Products And Media Relations!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.