Why Did Google Pay Two Employees MILLIONS Of Dollars To Not Work For Twitter? – The SAIcast Discuss

Google paid two employees tens of millions of dollars to stay on at Google and to turn down job offers from Twitter. New CEO Larry Page then sent out a memo telling his employees that 25% of their bonus would rely on the success of Google’s social strategy.

The SAIcast talks about Google, Glynnis MacNicol joins us to talk about Glenn Beck’s departure from his show on Fox News, and Alyson Shontell vents about the frustrating proceedings slowing down her startup’s business.

