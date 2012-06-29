Google's Vic Gundotra Is One Of A Handful Of People In The World With Google Glasses

Google’s Project Glass eyewear is currently being tested by a handful of Googlers, the device’s senior designer, Isabelle Olsson, told us yesterday.



One of those people is Google senior vice president Vic Gundotra, whom we caught up with at Google I/O.

The device isn’t as geeky as it looks at first glance. As soon as we started walking and talking with Gundotra, we barely noticed he was wearing it—even though he was sporting a bright blue model.

What did we talk about? Mostly Gundotra’s job. Gundotra’s in charge of the Google+ social network, but he’s long been known in the industry as a skilled evangelist, or marketer of new technologies to developers. He told us he continues to oversee Google’s developer relations as his 20 per cent project—which means he’s a big part of running Google I/O.

