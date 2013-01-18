Four Cool Things We Learned About Google Glass After It Was Spotted In The Wild In New York

Dylan Love
sergey brin google glasses

Photo: Flickr / Thomas Hawk

Gothamist ran into a person testing out Google Glass in New York City’s East Village and conducted an impromptu interview.Here are a few things we learned:

  • The glasses “basically do everything that a smartphone can do, but faster and without having to pull out your phone.”
  • People will be able to tell when you’re not paying attention to them – your interactions with the glasses are noticeable.
  • Even if it weren’t her job to test them, the Google employee says she’d “absolutely” still use them herself.
  • You can scroll through Web pages by making a scrolling motion with your finger next to the headgear.

