Four Cool Things We Learned About Google Glass After It Was Spotted In The Wild In New York

Photo: Flickr / Thomas Hawk

Gothamist ran into a person testing out Google Glass in New York City’s East Village and conducted an impromptu interview.Here are a few things we learned:



The glasses “basically do everything that a smartphone can do, but faster and without having to pull out your phone.”

People will be able to tell when you’re not paying attention to them – your interactions with the glasses are noticeable.

Even if it weren’t her job to test them, the Google employee says she’d “absolutely” still use them herself.

You can scroll through Web pages by making a scrolling motion with your finger next to the headgear.

Check out the full interview here >

