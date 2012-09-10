A Bunch Of Models Rocked Google Glasses At New York Fashion Week

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Google took its presence at New York Fashion Week to a new level yesterday when it invaded the Diane von Furstenberg runway.The company, which has live streamed shows from The Tents at Lincoln centre on YouTube for a few seasons now, gave the Furstenberg team glasses in carrot orange, white, and turquoise to use for the show.



Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, walked with von Furstenberg during her finale — showing off the glasses.

“Beauty, style and comfort are as important to Glass as the latest technology,” Brin said in a statement. “We are delighted to bring Glass to the runway together with DVF.”

