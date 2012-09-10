A Bunch Of Models Rocked Google Glasses At New York Fashion Week

Eric Platt
Diane von Furstenberg Sergey Brin DVF Google Glasses

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Google took its presence at New York Fashion Week to a new level yesterday when it invaded the Diane von Furstenberg runway.The company, which has live streamed shows from The Tents at Lincoln centre on YouTube for a few seasons now, gave the Furstenberg team glasses in carrot orange, white, and turquoise to use for the show.

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, walked with von Furstenberg during her finale — showing off the glasses.

“Beauty, style and comfort are as important to Glass as the latest technology,” Brin said in a statement. “We are delighted to bring Glass to the runway together with DVF.”

Here's Google Glass in white...

...some turquoise...

and orange.

Sergey Brin was backstage before and after the runway to show off the glasses.

He met with Sarah Jessica Parker and buddy Andy Cohen.

Parker also tried on the pair.

Furstenberg even wore the glasses during her finale bow.

Those were the glasses you'll need...

Now click here to see the clothes you'll be buying next spring >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.