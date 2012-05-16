Google's Glasses Aren't Going To Be Anything Like What We Saw In That Promo Video

Those futuristic augmented reality glasses from Google won’t be as cool as the promotional video probably had you believe. In an interview with CNET, a Google spokesperson said the device, called Google Glass, won’t be able to overlay information in front of your eye as the video shows. Instead, the info will appear above your line of sight.

