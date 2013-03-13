You'll Be Able To Buy Google Glass With Prescription Lenses This Year

Photo: Noah Zerkin

Google has confirmed that its long-awaited Google Glass will support prescription lenses later this year, reports The Next Web.It said, “[t]he Glass design is modular, so you will be able to add frames and lenses that match your prescription. We understand how important this is and we’ve been working hard on it.”



The company is still perfecting the design and it won’t be available until after the first generation release. The speculation is that it’s making an effort to get everything ready in time for Christmas.

