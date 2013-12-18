Google Glass Will Let You Take A Photo Just By Winking Your Eye

William Wei, Business Insider Business Insider science reporter Dina Spector testing Google Glass.

Google’s experimental face-computer, Google Glass, got a new software update that will let you take a photo just by winking.

Here’s how Google explains the new feature:

Glass is about helping you look up and experience the world around you without getting bogged down by technology. Based on this philosophy, we’ve got a new setting that lets you quickly and easily capture the moments you care about with a simple wink of the eye. Whether it’s capturing an amazing sunset on an evening walk, or photographing your receipt for the lunch you’ll need to expense, you can now stay in the moment and wink to take a picture instantly. If you want to turn it on, just swipe over to Settings. We’re starting with pictures, but just think about what else is possible. Imagine a day where you’re riding in the back of a cab and you just wink at the meter to pay. You wink at a pair of shoes in a shop window and your size is shipped to your door. You wink at a cookbook recipe and the instructions appear right in front of you — hands-free, no mess, no fuss. Pretty cool, right?

It’s not a new concept. In fact, a third-party app called Wink came out several months ago and lets you take photos with Glass by winking. But now it looks like Glass will have the wink-to-shoot functionality built right in.

Google Glass isn’t finished yet. Google sold an early version of the gadget to a few thousand “explorers” for $US1,500 a pop. The explorers are testing Glass out now and providing feedback to Google. The final version of Google Glass should be ready next year and cost much less.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.