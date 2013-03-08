How Google Glass Will revolutionise 9 Industries

Photo: AP Images

Google Glass, the search giant’s internet-connected glasses prototype, is one of the most exciting products to come around in a while.That’s because the implications are huge.



Glass will bring everyday activities closer to our senses, and enhance our interactions with our surroundings. We’ll be more connected to the Internet than we ever have before and we’ll be able to see useful images and data overlaid onto the real world.

Granted, Glass is still in its early days. It doesn’t yet have its own cellular radio, so it has to sync up with mobile phones via Bluetooth to access Wi-Fi and 3G or 4G data connections.

As of now, Google Glass can do things like record video, send text messages, provide translations, and give directions.

But Google has been holding hackathons for developers to come up with more ways to use Glass. The search giant also recently held a competition to give everyday people a chance to get their hands on Glass and its API. Anyone who wanted Glass had to write on either Twitter or Google+ what they would do with Glass and include the hashtag #ifihadglass.

Glass does raise some privacy concerns. And before it really takes off, Google will need to find a way to make it appeal to the masses. As of now, Glass seems to appeal more to men than women, according to a TechCrunch analysis of #ifihadglass tweets and Google+ posts. It’s also pretty expensive at $1,500.

Still, Google Glass has the potential to disrupt a lot of industries, from Hollywood to air travel.

Here are a few of them.

