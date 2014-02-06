If You Thought Google Glass Was Creepy Before, Wait Until You See It Remotely Unlock A Door

A new app for Google Glass, the wearable face-computer from Google, will let people answer the door directly from their headsets.

Fast Company reports Brivo Labs and topcoder’s development and design community collaborated to create OKDoor.

OKDoor receives an image from an outdoor camera when someone is at the door and the Glass wearer can allow or deny entry by tapping on his or her Google Glass.

Here’s the demo video:

