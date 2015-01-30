GOOGLE: Glass Didn't Have The Impact We Had Hoped For

During Thursday’s earnings call, Google’s chief financial officer Patrick Pichette said Google Glass didn’t have the impact Google had been hoping for.

Here’s exactly what Pichette said on the call:

In other cases, when teams aren’t able to hit hurdles, but we think there’s still a lot of promise, we might ask them to take a pause and take the time to reset their strategy, as we recently did in the case of Glass. And in those cases where a project doesn’t have the impact we hoped for, we do take the tough calls. We make the decision to cancel them, and you’ve seen us do this time and time again.

What Pichette is saying here is that sometimes, if a product doesn’t meet certain expectations, Google has to make the “tough call” to re-think its initial strategy.

Back in December, The Wall Street Journal reported that Google would be switching up its strategy with Glass by releasing a new version targeted at the enterprise rather than consumers in 2015. Google also suspended Glass sales recently and announced that Nest CEO Tony Fadell would overtake the project.

