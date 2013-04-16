Google Glass Specs Revealed: A Tiny Super Computer On Your Face

Megan Rose Dickey
Google has finally unveiled the specifications for its Internet-connected glasses. 

With Google Glass, you’ll be able to take 5MP photos and 720P videos. For the sake of comparison, the iPhone 5 can take 8MP photos and 1080P videos.

What’s notable is that Google says Glass will be able to last all day on a single charge. But if you’re using battery-intensive features like Google+ Hangouts or recording a lot of video, Glass may not last a full day.  

Here’s the full list of specs: 

Fit

  • Adjustable nosepads and durable frame fits any face.
  • Extra nosepads in two sizes.

Display

High resolution display is the equivalent of a 25 inch high definition screen from eight feet away.

Camera

  • Photos – 5 MP
  • Videos – 720p

Audio

  • Bone Conduction Transducer

Connectivity

  • W-Fi – 802.11b/g
  • Bluetooth

Storage

  • 12 GB of usable memory, synced with Google cloud storage. 16 GB Flash total.

Battery

One full day of typical use. Some features, like Hangouts and video recording, are more battery intensive.

Charger

  • Included Micro USB cable and charger.

Compatibility

  • Any Bluetooth-capable phone.
  • The MyGlass companion app requires Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher. MyGlass enables GPS and SMS messaging.

