Google Glass Specs Revealed: A Tiny Super Computer On Your Face

Google has finally unveiled the specifications for its Internet-connected glasses.



We first saw the news over on 9to5Google.

With Google Glass, you’ll be able to take 5MP photos and 720P videos. For the sake of comparison, the iPhone 5 can take 8MP photos and 1080P videos.

What’s notable is that Google says Glass will be able to last all day on a single charge. But if you’re using battery-intensive features like Google+ Hangouts or recording a lot of video, Glass may not last a full day.

Here’s the full list of specs:

Fit

Adjustable nosepads and durable frame fits any face.

Extra nosepads in two sizes.

Display

High resolution display is the equivalent of a 25 inch high definition screen from eight feet away.

Camera

Photos – 5 MP

Videos – 720p

Audio

Bone Conduction Transducer

Connectivity

W-Fi – 802.11b/g

Bluetooth

Storage

12 GB of usable memory, synced with Google cloud storage. 16 GB Flash total.

Battery

One full day of typical use. Some features, like Hangouts and video recording, are more battery intensive.

Charger

Included Micro USB cable and charger.

Compatibility

Any Bluetooth-capable phone.

The MyGlass companion app requires Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher. MyGlass enables GPS and SMS messaging.

