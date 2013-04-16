Google Glass Specs Revealed: A Tiny Super Computer On Your Face

Google has finally unveiled the specifications for its Internet-connected glasses.
We first saw the news over on 9to5Google.
With Google Glass, you’ll be able to take 5MP photos and 720P videos. For the sake of comparison, the iPhone 5 can take 8MP photos and 1080P videos.
What’s notable is that Google says Glass will be able to last all day on a single charge. But if you’re using battery-intensive features like Google+ Hangouts or recording a lot of video, Glass may not last a full day.
Here’s the full list of specs:
Fit
- Adjustable nosepads and durable frame fits any face.
- Extra nosepads in two sizes.
Display
High resolution display is the equivalent of a 25 inch high definition screen from eight feet away.
Camera
- Photos – 5 MP
- Videos – 720p
Audio
- Bone Conduction Transducer
Connectivity
- W-Fi – 802.11b/g
- Bluetooth
Storage
- 12 GB of usable memory, synced with Google cloud storage. 16 GB Flash total.
Battery
One full day of typical use. Some features, like Hangouts and video recording, are more battery intensive.
Charger
- Included Micro USB cable and charger.
Compatibility
- Any Bluetooth-capable phone.
- The MyGlass companion app requires Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher. MyGlass enables GPS and SMS messaging.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.