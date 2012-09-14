Watch This Short Film, Shot Entirely With Google Glass

Check out this short film we found via Mote & Beam that documents designer Diane von Furstenberg’s preparations for a fashion runway show. It was shot entirely with Google Glass, the company’s futuristic headset which shoots video and displays information.



Google cofounder Sergey Brin walked the runway with von Furstenberg at New York Fashion Week recently. Both wore Google Glass headsets.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

