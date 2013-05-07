Most People Think Google Glass Is Going To Flop

Henry Blodget
megyn kelly google glass

Tech pundits are still weighing in on Google’s computerized glasses, Google Glass.

Assessments are all over the map.

But getting a free version of a new gadget, or being rich enough that you can plunk down $1,500 for one, is very different from actually choosing to buy one as a normal person.

And that, for any new gadget, is where the rubber meets the road.

So what’s the current consensus for future Google Glass sales?

According to a poll we ran over the weekend, the consensus is that there really isn’t a consensus. The assessments, again, are all over the map.

If there is a bias, though, it’s to the negative. More people think Google Glass is going to flop that think it’s going to be a runaway hit.

Specifically, more than a quarter of people expect Google to sell less than a million units of Glass (or equivalent) in three years.

More than half expect Google to sell less than 8 million units a year.

Given the early excitement around the technology, both of those outcomes would be considered a flop.

Meanwhile, 14% of people think Google will sell more than 80 million units a year in three years.

That sales level would be a massive home run.

Here are the current results of the poll.  You can cast your own vote here.

Google Glass sales poll

