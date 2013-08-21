Google Glass Won't Be Out Until Next Year

Citing that it’s “always adjusting and readjusting timelines,” Google is pushing back the launch date for its Glass computerized headset to 2014,

reports Computerworld.

“The most important thing that we do is focus on building a great product for users whenever that might be launched,” said a Google spokesperson.

Originally touted as being available in 2013, a Computerworld source referenced the launch as taking place next year.

As analyst Zeus Karravala said, this shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. It’s likely that Google is simply taking the time to make sure they get it right given the loads of hype surrounding Glass.

Right now, a few thousand people are testing an early “Explorer” edition of Google Glass. The gadget costs $US1,500, but will likely be much more affordable when it launches to the general public.

