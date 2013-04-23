You Won't Be Able To Wear Google Glass Until Next Year

Google Glass won’t be coming to the market this year after all.



We first saw the news on DVICE.

Even though Google has previously said it expects to release a fully-polished version of its computerized glasses by the end of the year, that no longer seems to be the case.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt said Glass will not be made available to the general public until sometime next year.

“There will be thousands of [Google Glass] in use by developers over the next months, and then based on their feedback, we’ll make some product changes, and it’s probably a year-ish away,” Schmidt said in response to a question regarding when Glass will come out.

But Schmidt’s sentiments actually fit right in line with what Google co-founder Sergey Brin said at Google I/O in 2012.

“These Explorer Editions I’d like to get out early next year,” Brin told Bloomberg in 2012. “Within a year after that I want to have broad consumer offering.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.