Here's A Look At The New Google Glass Design

Google has tweaked the design of its computerized glasses, Google Glass. The face-computer now has an attachable earbud.

Google is still testing its early version Glass with a few thousand so-called Explorers. Those Explorers paid $US1,500 for access to the early version. The final, consumer version will launch some time in 2014 and likely cost a lot less.

Here’s what Google Glass looks like now:

