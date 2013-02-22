Google Glass Was Prototyped In One Day Using Binder Clips And Clay

Tom Chi helped design the user experience of Google’s famous “Google X” division, where engineers work on a number of secret projects. He was instrumental in helping the Google Glass project get off the ground and he recently gave a TED Talk in which he reveals how such a seemingly complex device was prototyped in one day using incredibly common objects like chopsticks, binder clips, and hairbands.



It’s an interesting and funny presentation. Give it a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.