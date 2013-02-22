Google Glass Was Prototyped In One Day Using Binder Clips And Clay

Dylan Love

Tom Chi helped design the user experience of Google’s famous “Google X” division, where engineers work on a number of secret projects. He was instrumental in helping the Google Glass project get off the ground and he recently gave a TED Talk in which he reveals how such a seemingly complex device was prototyped in one day using incredibly common objects like chopsticks, binder clips, and hairbands.

It’s an interesting and funny presentation. Give it a look:

