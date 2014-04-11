LEAK: For One Day Only, Google Will Let Anyone Pay $US1,500 For Glass

Google is really trying to prove that everyday consumers will want to wear Glass when it eventually launches.

The company will reportedly allow anyone, regardless of whether he or she is in the Explorer program, to cough up $US1,500 for a pair of its smart glasses as part of a one-day promotion, The Verge reports.

The promotion could run as soon as next week, according to The Verge, which claims to have obtained internal documents from Google.

The company is also throwing in a free sunglass shade or one of its recently announced prescription frames with Glass. According to the leaked slide, Google could announce this initiative on April 15 at 6 a.m. Pacific Time.

Here’s a screenshot of the document, courtesy of The Verge:

It’s been nearly two years since Google unveiled Glass, but the company still hasn’t revealed an official launch date for consumers. The head-up display is expected to become available for everyday buyers toward the end of 2014.

If document obtained by The Verge turns out to be true, the promotion will serve as yet another indication that Google is trying to convince consumers that Glass is worth buying. At the end of March, Google took to its blog to try to de-bunk the “myths” surrounding its wearable display — including the idea that it’s for “technology-worshiping geeks.”

Although there’s still no set launch, Google’s recent efforts hint that a consumer version isn’t too far away. Last month the company announced its new partnership with the Luxottica Group, meaning stylish Oakley and Ray-Ban designer frames will be available for prescription versions of the headset when it launches. The fact that there are enough consumer-ready units available for Google to run a massive one-day promotion hints that the official launch may not be too far off.

