Google Is Thinking About Putting A Projector On Its New Computerized Glasses

Photo: USPTO

Engadget points out that Google has applied for a patent on a system to project images from its Google Glass computerized glasses to a number of surfaces.Intellectual property geeks can read the full application here.



The patent explains a system that would allow for projecting a QWERTY keyboard and other buttons anywhere you might want to press them.

If this patent is realised, you might soon be dialling your next phone number by touching your forearm.

