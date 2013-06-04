Google Glass Has Its First Porn App

The first porn app for Google Glass called “Tits & Glass” debuted today. The app lets users snap and share intimate photos from their perspective on Google’s new computerized headgear.



We first saw the news on Mashable.

The app is available now for users with access to Google Glass. It banks on the idea that users don’t actually want to hold a camera while getting frisky. Instead, users can don Google Glass and get to it, with no bulky camera equipment in the way. And those without Glass can participate too. By browsing via the app’s website (warning: very graphic), visitors can bravely log in with their Google+ account and view uploaded photos or vote and comment on their favourites.

But how’s that any different than the standard camera function that comes with Glass?

For starters, the app currently allows for Glass users to receive notifications announcing new risque content, and they can peruse photos directly on their Google Glass. The website also offers an ecosystem for users to connect with the rest of the world, sharing their personal photo shoots.

MiKandi, the adult company behind “Tits & Glass,” also wants to explore direct Glass-to-Glass interactions. Possible future updates could cater to couples separated by distance or even introduce some sort of “Chatroulette” alternative that lets strangers meet through Google Glass.

