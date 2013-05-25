The Porn Industry Has Already Dreamed Up Some Awesome Ideas For Google Glass

I can’t prove it, but I bet that on a long enough timeline a majority of technology gets reappropriated for our sexual gratification.Some products get into the erotic side of things later in their life cycles, but some get heaps of sexy attention right away.



Given all that, is it really any surprise that we wondered how Google Glass will change porn?

We talked to some active professionals working in the pornography industry to get their opinions on how Google’s face-based computer will factor into (and maybe even change) the business of dirty pictures.

Since it records video from the wearer’s perspective, the immediate thought is that it Glass would make an awesome means to record point-of-view porn, sinking a viewer into exactly what the actor sees.

Lee Roy Myers of WoodRocket.com told us he feels that “if the quality is high and the footage is not too dizzying, it will offer viewers a completely new POV porn viewing experience. We can get shots that we never could before because of the placement and size of the camera. Is it the future of porn? I don’t know. But I am excited to try it and see.”

But forget for a moment those worries of video production. Google Glass has a nice feature for the more pragmatic porn customer – it’s hands-free.

“I see Glass taking the porn viewing experience into a place where it’s completely hands-free, and which greatly reduces distractions that might be ‘mood killers,'” said Allison Vivas, president of porn site Pink Visual.

And it’s no secret that the porn industry has been rocky in the past – with so many sites streaming adult content for free, there’s often little or no motivation to shell out the cash that would otherwise compensate the actors, directors, crew, and the like. But Vivas thinks Glass presents a real opportunity here, saying “if Glass somehow introduces a means to supply consumers with a porn experience that can’t be pirated, that would be an enormous boon to the adult industry, as we’ve been absolutely ravaged by content piracy in recent years.”

Gamelink is a 20+ year veteran of the adult industry and focuses on digital distribution of porn films. When I spoke to CEO Jeff Dillon, he made a cool distinction – Gamelink is a technology company, not a porn company. “We’re the Amazon of porn,” he said. “So I’d love to see a Glass app that can recognise sex toys used in movies then take the user to a place online where they can buy them.” In a roundabout way, Dillon’s vision has Google Glass making a weird sort of “in-app purchase” device.

Whether it’s in production, consumption, or monetization, Google Glass is getting loads of attention in the porn world. Is there enough promise in such a small device to revitalize an entire industry? Lets us know in the comments!

