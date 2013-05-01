It Sounds Like Google Glass Will Have Awful Battery Life

Google Glass, the computerized headset from Google, has pretty bad battery life, lasting only about five hours.



That’s according to a review posted today by Engadget editor Tim Stevens.

Stevens tested the early “Explorer” editition of Glass, that only a select few were allowed to purchase.

He blasted Glass’ battery life, saying even after “normal” use, the battery would quickly die.

Here’s Stevens:

In what we’d consider average usage, reading emails and taking short pictures and videos, we got about five hours before the headset unceremoniously shut itself down. With lengthier filming of videos, which can be demanding enough to make your temple warm, we’re sure you could deplete the headset’s power reserves in a couple of hours. For a device that you’d want to set on your face and forget about, having to remember to charge it in the middle of the day is a definite disappointment.

It is important to keep in mind that this isn’t the final version of Google Glass, so there is a possibility Google will fix a lot of problems like poor battery life by the time the headset goes on sale to the general public.

